Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,481 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.73% of Janus International Group worth $42,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JBI opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 21,369,007 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $224,374,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JBI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

