Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $38.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $38,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $542,703,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $144,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

