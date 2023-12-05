Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $41.20 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,355 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.87% of Portland General Electric worth $41,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 59.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 71.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 26.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

POR stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 85.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

