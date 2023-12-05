Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $45.83 Million Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 10.84% of Turning Point Brands worth $45,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,584 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 104.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

NYSE TPB opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.21 million, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 40.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.