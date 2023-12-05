Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,469,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,094 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 9.26% of Clarus worth $31,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.84 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

