Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,617 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $36,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 126,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 87,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,154,000 after buying an additional 3,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.76. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $38.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CG

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.