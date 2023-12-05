Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 242.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,584 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The truth about DocuSign’s relevancy in today’s world: Surprise
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What analysts wanted out of Chewy stock is finally here
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- SoFi expands ETF business with options-driven income fund
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.