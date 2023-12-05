Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 14,070 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $32,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 153,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,557,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Waste Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 67,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $174.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $174.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

