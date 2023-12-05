Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 17,854 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,854 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.35% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $33,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,847,000 after purchasing an additional 62,236 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,498,000 after purchasing an additional 633,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,379,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,147,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.