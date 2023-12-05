Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 185,749 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,749 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.67% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $41,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,095,000 after buying an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after buying an additional 493,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,252,000 after purchasing an additional 66,779 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,592,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $112.65. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,650,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,650,846.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

