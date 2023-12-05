Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 34,550 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,529,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,550 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

