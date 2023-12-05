Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.78.

TD opened at C$82.25 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$75.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.4530444 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

