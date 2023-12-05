Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,920 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $51,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.43.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.92 on Tuesday, hitting $682.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $599.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $694.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

