Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 24.1% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $96.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,589. The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.36.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

