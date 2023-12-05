Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Stryker were worth $50,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,306 shares of company stock worth $18,236,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.10 on Tuesday, hitting $287.85. The company had a trading volume of 225,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,752. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $233.96 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

