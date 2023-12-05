Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $57.38 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $57,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.99. The company had a trading volume of 648,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,194. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.70. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.