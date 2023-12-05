Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $90 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $89,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.64. The stock had a trading volume of 587,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

