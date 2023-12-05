Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $58,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 387.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 91,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.32. 386,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,250. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.82. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

