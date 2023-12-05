Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,747 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amgen were worth $56,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.7% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 37,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.69. The stock had a trading volume of 207,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,908. The stock has a market cap of $144.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.