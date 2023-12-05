Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 814 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Booking were worth $48,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $8.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,142.74. 38,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,406. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,005.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,931.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,907.38 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

