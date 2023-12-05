Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 8,620 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Accenture were worth $88,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 28,480.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 90.4% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.38. 248,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,613. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $338.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

