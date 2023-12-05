Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,757 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Trimble worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Trimble by 319,324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trimble by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $783,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,664 shares of company stock worth $707,889. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

