Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,757 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.13% of Trimble worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Trimble by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,664 shares of company stock valued at $707,889. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TRMB opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

