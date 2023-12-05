Tritax EuroBox plc Plans Dividend of €0.01 (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOXGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance

Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 58.40 ($0.74) on Tuesday. Tritax EuroBox has a twelve month low of GBX 43.55 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 73 ($0.92). The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The company has a market capitalization of £246.87 million, a P/E ratio of 224.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.21.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

