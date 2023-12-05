Trybe Capital Management LP Invests $8.17 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,000. Teledyne Technologies accounts for 2.8% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,332,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,610. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY traded down $4.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.63. 11,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,598. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.53 and a 200 day moving average of $400.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

