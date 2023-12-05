Trybe Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Trybe Capital Management LP grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,128 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up approximately 4.1% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trybe Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Roblox worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Roblox by 4.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Roblox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Roblox Trading Down 0.0 %

Roblox stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.22. 1,669,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,859,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $539,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $539,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at $257,595,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

