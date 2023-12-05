TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Gap Up to $18.12

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $18.51. TXO Partners shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 1,223 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

TXO Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Insider Transactions at TXO Partners

In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $25,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,478,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith A. Hutton bought 180,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $3,168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,122,215 shares in the company, valued at $54,950,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at $19,478,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

