U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.69.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
