U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company's stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

