Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Citigroup

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $440.00 to $485.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $530.43.

ULTA opened at $486.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.83. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

