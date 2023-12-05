Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $530.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $530.43.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $486.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.