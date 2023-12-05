Union Savings Bank Invests $213,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Union Savings Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.55. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

