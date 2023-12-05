UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,184,345 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,184,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.27. 488,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,288. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $65.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

