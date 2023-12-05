UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 832,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,186,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of PepsiCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.36. 860,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $232.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.44 and a 200 day moving average of $176.90.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Argus decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

