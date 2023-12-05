UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys New Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 402,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,214,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Entergy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ETR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,517. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

