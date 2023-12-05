UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $34.09 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,333,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,089,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of SHLS traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. 997,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,450. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

