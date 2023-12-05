UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,205,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,368,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,577,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,418,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $193.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,712. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

