UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 552,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,399,000. Texas Instruments makes up 0.8% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $157.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.