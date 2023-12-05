UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 248,070 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 248,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,340,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.9% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of LLY traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $587.41. 540,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,919. The company has a market cap of $557.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $581.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,818 shares of company stock valued at $251,226,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.08.
Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- nLIGHT, Inc. takes aim at a much higher share price
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- GM rally picks up steam after landing full bull rating
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.