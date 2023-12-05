UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 261,967 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 261,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,907,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Ecolab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.29. 217,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $193.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

