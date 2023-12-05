United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on January 2nd

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

