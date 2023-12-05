UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.65.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $548.34. The stock had a trading volume of 447,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,429. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $507.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

