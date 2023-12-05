Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.33. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

