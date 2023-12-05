Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Raised by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,715,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.45. The company had a trading volume of 205,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,637. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.34. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

