Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,301 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $85,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. 3,229,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,240,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

