Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 826,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,219 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.6% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 313,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 586,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 136,228 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Swmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237,745. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

