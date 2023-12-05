Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Trust owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $60,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 711.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.93. The company had a trading volume of 76,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,580. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.