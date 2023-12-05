Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $419.99. The stock had a trading volume of 969,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,251. The company has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

