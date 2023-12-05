Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Position Lessened by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 21.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,140,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,864,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Veritiv by 260.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Veritiv by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $169.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.28. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.50 and a fifty-two week high of $170.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

