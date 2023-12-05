Vertcoin Price Hits $0.0352 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $29,254.03 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,442.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00170491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.23 or 0.00570726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.00400355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00119647 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000731 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,217,372 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

