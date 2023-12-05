Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 57,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 676.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $350.63 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $387.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.